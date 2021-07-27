Cristiano Ronaldo is back to Juventus amid rumours of quitting the Bianconneri. Ahead of this season, it was said that the former Real Madrid player could join his old club Manchester United or even sign up with Ligue 1 giants PSG. But Juventus director Pavel Nedved had said that CR7 is staying. Post this, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner took off for the Euro 2020 and then was seen letting his hair down on a holiday. Now, he has come back to Juventus and with this received a huge welcome from his fans. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Update: Ronaldo to Stay at Juventus Confirms Director Pavel Nedved, Says ‘CR7 Has Shown no Signs of Leaving Turin’.

Many turned out in huge numbers after they got to know that CR7 would be reporting to Juventus for the medicals. They cheered for Ronaldo and a few of them asked for autographs and selfies too. Ronaldo did not disappoint any of them and the obliged fans with the same. The official account of Juventus shared the pictures and videos of CR7 in Juventus. Ronaldo was also seen sweating it out in the ground ahead of the Serie A 2021-22 season. Juventus' new boss Maurizio Sarri was also around to sleep an eye on the practice session of the boys.

Check them out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juventus (@juventus)

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus would be looking to clinch the Serie A 2021-22 title this year after missing out on the title. Juventus qualified for the Champions League 2021-22 after Napoli's match ended with a draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2021 09:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).