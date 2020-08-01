Cristiano Ronaldo has celebrated the title win of Serie A 2019-20 by splurging a reported sum of $12 million to add one more luxury car to his garage. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has added R189m Bugatti to his garage in the wide range of cars he posses. His parking area must be screaming for more space, but here is one more addition to his luxurious array of cars in the form of R189m Bugatti. This is the third Bugatti car owned by the Juventus star and he did not shy away from flaunting the luxury vehicle to the world. The Juventus star took to social media and shared a picture of the black beauty. Its maximum speed is limited to 380 km / h. The car also has the CR7 engraved on its body. Is Cristiano Ronaldo The Owner of World Most Expensive Car, Bugatti La Voiture Noire?

In the snap we see, CR7 flaunting his well-chiselled body and resting his back against the tyres of the car. "You choose the view 😉😅," read the caption of the snap. Last time it was his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez who had gifted him with a Mercedes Brabus 800 Widestar on his birthday. For now, check out the picture shared by CR7 below:

View this post on Instagram You choose the view 😉😅 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jul 31, 2020 at 9:32am PDT

Cristiano Ronaldo recently lost the Golden Boot race against Ciro Immobile as the Lazio player scored 34 goals in the Serie A 2019-20. Whereas CR7 had 31 goals. Team Juventus lost their last match against Cagliari by 2-0 which was quite a shocking defeat for the fans. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner could be rested for their last match against Roma.

