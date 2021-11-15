Portugal failed to seal a spot in the World Cup 2022 which is supposed to be held in Qatar. Portugal lost to Serbia by 2-1 and thus are now pushed in the playoffs along with the likes of Russia, Turkey and others. Needless to say that Cristiano Ronaldo's side was utterly disappointed with the atrocious performance. Ronaldo could not hide his frustration and was fuming at Portugal manager Fernando Santos. CR7 couldn't seem to hide his tears after the defeat. The video of the incident made rounds on social media. Cristiano Ronaldo Reduced to Tears After Portugal Fails to Qualify for FIFA 2022 World Cup, Serbia Seal 1-2 Win (See Pic).

Talking about the match, Aleksadar Mitrovic was the one who scored the last-minute goal at the 90th minute of the match after the scoreboard read 1-1. Renato Sanches scored the first goal within the first two minutes of the game and put Portugal on 1-0. Dusan Tadic scored an equaliser at the 33rd minute of the match. Mitrovic sprung into action at the 90th minute and took the team to 2-1. Now, let's have a look at the video where CR7 was seen fuming at Santos.

Video:

IMAGENS EXCLUSIVAS DA TNT SPORTS! O CLIMA ESQUENTOU! 👀😳 Cristiano falou poucas e boas pro técnico Fernando Santos depois do apito final contra a Sérvia... #EliminatóriasNaTNTSports pic.twitter.com/kZr1M48gFM — TNT Sports Brasil (@TNTSportsBR) November 14, 2021

However, the Portugal coach has promised the fans that they will be in Qatar for the FIFA 2022 Football World Cup. The team will play the playoffs in March which will then decide their fate in the megaevent.

