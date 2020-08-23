Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend have fuelled marriage rumours after sharing identical posts on social media with messages for each other. Ronaldo and Georgina shared the same picture on their social media pages with short but meaningful captions sparking rumours that the couple may have engaged and could soon tie the knot. In the picture shared by the romantic couple, Ronaldo can be seen taking special care to hide Georgina’s ring finger as they posed for the click. Fans have already started speculating if the power couple is finally ringing the wedding bells after four years of courting each other. Take a look at some lovely pictures of the romantic couple that explains their love for each other. Cristiano Ronaldo Fuels Marriage Speculations After Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Posted Couple’s Photo With Caption ‘Yess’, Check What Juventus Star Wrote!

Ronaldo and Georgina first met each other in 2016 at a Gucci store in Spain and according to Georgina, it was love at first sight for both. They next met at another event and soon got into a relationship after expressing love for each other. The couple has a two-year-old daughter Alena, who was born in November 2017. Georgina also looks after Ronaldo’s three other children as their mother. She often shares some lovely pictures with the kids and is always involved in their lives. Take a look at some lovely pictures of one of the most followed couple. Cristiano Ronaldo and Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Celebrate ‘Special Occasion’ With Romantic Dinner; Spanish Model Looks Stunning in Blue Dress (See Pic).

Cristiano Ronaldo and Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Engaged?

View this post on Instagram Mi amor ❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Aug 22, 2020 at 1:27pm PDT

The couple sent the internet into a frenzy with identical pictures of each other and romance captions to them. Georgina captioned the lovely picture with "Yess' suggesting they might have exchanged rings while Ronaldo called her 'my love' in the post he shared.

How Lucky They Feel With Each other

View this post on Instagram Que afortunada me siento ❤️ A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on Aug 18, 2020 at 11:50am PDT

Both Ronaldo and Georgina also find time for each other and are often sharing some romantic moment with each other. They spent vacations together and Georgina also accompanies Ronaldo everywhere he travels.

Georgina Rodriguez Sharing a Romantic Moment With Cristiano Ronaldo

View this post on Instagram Happy to share these beautiful moments with you! 👩‍❤️‍👨😘 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Aug 12, 2020 at 6:36am PDT

Georgina Rodriguez Kissing Cristiano Ronaldo a Good Night's Sleep

View this post on Instagram Dulces sueños mi lindo ❤️ A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on Jul 8, 2019 at 5:35am PDT

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Relaxing With Other

View this post on Instagram Relaxing and lovely moments 🌊☀️💙 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jul 13, 2020 at 10:41am PDT

Ronaldo and Georgina Cycling

Georgina Accompanied Ronaldo to the Dubai Soccer Awards

Georgina and Ronaldo have been in a relationship for the last four years and although rumours have often come up about the couple getting secretly engaged as well Ronaldo’s mother approving Georgina as her daughter-in-law, they have never publicly announced anything. This time though, after the posts they shared on Instagram and with these very cryptic captions, it looks like the couple could be ringing wedding bells soon.

