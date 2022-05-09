Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United has come under doubt after the Red Devils had an underwhelming season. The Portuguese star had a great individual campaign but was unable to lead his team to any trophies. The record Premier League winners are also out of the race for Champions League qualification and are destined for one of their worst campaigns in the league. Cristiano Ronaldo Could Make Sensational Return to Real Madrid Next Season.

According to a report from Daily Mirror, Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at the club in the summer transfer window, is having reservations about his future with Manchester United. The 37-year-old recently had emergency meetings with Sir Alex Ferguson to decide the next move in his career. Cristiano Ronaldo Flies to Portugal To Plot PSG Transfer.

The legendary Manchester United manager played an important role in the Portuguese striker's return in the summer. However, things haven't gone to plan as the Red Devils have struggled to produce consistent results which has seen them miss out on Champions League football for next season.

Manchester United’s current situation has brought Cristiano Ronaldo’s future under the scanner as well. The lack of top-quality European football has further put the Portuguese’s future at the club in doubt with him looking at other options.

However, it is understood that Sir Alex Ferguson wants the 37-year-old to continue at the club for at least another year. Cristiano Ronaldo has a contract until 2023 with Manchester United having an option to extend it by a year till 2024.

But much will depend upon the new manager Erik ten Hag. Cristiano Ronaldo has been Manchester United's top-scorer this season but there are doubts if he will fit into the Dutchman's playing system.

