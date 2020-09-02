Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are painting the town red with their love and often are labelled as couple goals by their fans. Very often Ronaldo and Georgina put romantic pictures on social media and look very much in love. Recently Ronaldo posted a video with Georgina and gave a very cute peck on her cheeks. The Italian beauty danced hand in hand to live music with the star footballer and the two looked extremely adorable together along with their friends cheering for the two. Not very long ago, the two were seen letting their hair down in their yacht along with their kids. Cristiano Ronaldo Sweats it Out With Bruno Fernandes & Other Members of Portugal Team Ahead of Their UEFA Nations League 2020 Game Against Croatia (Watch Video).

The couple seemed to have a gala time as Ronaldo had just returned from a gruelling session of the Champions League 2020. Back then Juventus had lost to Lyon on away goals. Needless to say that Ronaldo needed a short break and thus the couple jetted off the yacht with the family. For now, let's have a look at the video posted by Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has been dating the Italian beauty since 2016 and the two have never shied away from expressing love for each other. Their Instagram feed is full of pictures where the two are seen spending quality time with each other.

