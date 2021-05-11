A while ago we told you that Cristiano Ronaldo skipped his practice session at Juventus and visited the Ferrari plant with the owners of the team John Elkann and Andrea Agnelli. Now pictures have surfaced on the Internet where CR7 is seen posing with the Ferrari racers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. He also gave them an autographed jersey to the racers. It is said that the Juventus star and the owners of the team arrived at the plant by helicopter. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Updates: CR7’s Agent Jorge Mendes Reportedly Offers Him to Manchester United

As per a report on Instagram, CR7 was planning to visit the Ferrari plant for a while now. It was further reported that the Juventus star visited the factories, both the production lines and the racing department, and was thus able to see how and where the most famous reds in the world are manufactured. The visit was made after Juventus lost to AC Milan by 3-0 and got ousted from the Champions League race. It is very likely that CR7 could have purchased a high-end car to add to his garage.

Now, let's have a look at the snaps surfaced online:

Another picture:

A while ago we told you that CR7's manager Jorge Mendes has offered him to Manchester United for a two-year contract. The offer has been made after a salary cut.

