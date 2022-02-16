Cristiano Ronaldo ended his six-match goal drought after a goal against Brighton in EPL 2022. He netted a goal during the 51st minute of the match with a stunning screamer and gave a befitting reply to his critics. With this Manchester United won the game 2-0. The match was held at Old Trafford and the home team went on to win the EPL 2021-22 match. Needless to say that Ralf Rangnik was very happy with the team's performance and he lauded CR7 after the goal. "Yes, it was an amazing goal. Not only an important one but an amazing goal," said Ralf Rangnik after the match. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Netting First Goal of 2022 During Manchester United vs Brighton Game, Says 'Nobody Gives Up' (Watch Goal Highlights).

He further said that it was quite a good performance by Ronaldo and explained that he tried to help other teammates. " I think, in the last weeks, that would be the best performance by him and very, very important for us," he further revealed. Ronaldo had not scored a goal since December 2021 and he as touted to be finished by the fans. Many critics had slammed CR7 for the goal drought and the kind of performance put up by him over six games.

Video of the Goal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited)

Man of the Match

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited)

Pictures Shared by Man United

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited)

Manchester United is now placed on number four of the EPL 2021-22 points table with 43 points in their kitty. The team will next play against Leeds United in EPL 2021-22 match.

