Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted to the post by Patrik Schick. The Czech Republic forward had put up a post after CR7 won the Euro 2020 Golden Boot. Patrik had posted a picture of himself and CR7 together with an interesting caption. "This time you were luckier," read the caption of the post. This had garnered a lot of attention from the fans and many of them even liked the post. He had also tagged Cristiano. The Portugal captain obviously saw the post and liked the same. Patrik Schick Congratulates 'Idol' Cristiano Ronaldo For Winning Euro 2020 Golden Boot, Says ‘This Time You Were Luckier’.

Ronaldo has scored five goals in four games and had also provided an assist. Patrik also scored the same number of goals. But failed to provide an assist and thus the Golden Boot was given away to CR7. Instead, Patrik won the Goal of the Tournament award. As one may recall, he had scored a long-range goal against Denmark which had grabbed headlines.

Check out the post by Patrick and CR7's reaction below:

Patrik Schick's Instagram Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Talking about CR7's Portugal, the team got knocked out of the Euro 2020 in the round-of -16 itself. It would be safe to say that Portuga could not cash in on CR7's form. As of now, he is out for a holiday with his family and it is widely reported that he will be staying at Juventus this year. He had been linked to PSG and Manchester United for quite a long time now.

