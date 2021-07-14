Patrik Schick has congratulated his idol Cristiano Ronaldo for winning the Euro 2020 Golden Boot. The Czech Republic player took to social media and posted a cheeky picture of himself with CR7 and had an equally witty caption to it. "This time you were luckier. Congrats to my idol @cristiano" read the caption on the snap. As one may recall, Patrik and Ronaldo both had five goals in their kitty in the Euro 2020. But an assist from CR7 actually helped him have an upper hand over any other player. Cristiano Ronaldo Excluded from Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament, Fans Slam UEFA for Not Including the Golden Boot Winner.

It was expected that Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Romelu Lukaku could actually surpass the goal tally in Euro 2020, but that did not happen as none of them could actually score a goal in the final of Euro 2020. Karim Benzema stood on number three with four goals. Post CR7 winning the Golden Boot, he took to social media and thanked everyone who helped him reach the honour. Even the official account of Juventus took to social media and congratulated Ronaldo. They also lauded their players Federico Chiesa, Leonardo Bonucci who won the Euro 2020.

Now, let's have a look at the post by Patrik:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrik Schick (@p_schicky)

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal was knocked out of the Round of 16 after they lost to Belgium 1-0. It would be safe to say that Ronaldo's form could not help Portugal. As of now, CR7 is enjoying his holidays with his family ahead of the gruelling season ahead.

