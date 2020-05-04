Cristiano Ronaldo Relaxes in Madeira Mansion After His Return to Italy Gets Delayed Due to Flying Restrictions (See Pics)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Instagram/@Cristiano)

Cristiano Ronaldo was left frustrated after his plans of flying to Italy to join his Juventus teammates was delayed due to the travel restrictions imposed by the Spanish government. Ronaldo is currently in his homeland of Madeira in Portugal and has been trying to fly to Spain but without any success. The Portuguese superstars, however, didn’t let the restrictions spoil his mood and was seen, in an Instagram post, relaxing on the mansion with a drink. Ronaldo has been staying in a sea-side mansion with his family, children and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez since the lockdown was imposed in Portugal and Italy and football was suspended worldwide. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Return to Italy Delayed Due to Flying Restrictions in Spain.

In the picture, Ronaldo can be seen leading onto a railing on his mansion which oversees the sea. The beautiful scenery adds to the beauty of the picture. Ronaldo captioned the picture, “Reflections by the sea” as he stands in a sports gear and is perhaps listening to music while sipping a drink from his cup. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Mum Dolores Aveiro Receives Mercedes As Mother’s Day Gift, Praises CR7's Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

Cristiano Ronaldo Relaxes in Madeira

View this post on Instagram Reflections by the sea 🌊🙏 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on May 3, 2020 at 12:48pm PDT

The Juventus talisman was to return to Italy after the Italian government gave permission for training. The Turin-based club is expected to resume training from next week. Other Serie A clubs like U.S. Sassuolo, Roma and Bologna and Parma have already resumed training.

Cristiano Ronaldo with Daughter

View this post on Instagram Moments 💖 #staysafe A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Apr 29, 2020 at 9:51am PDT

Ronaldo is expected to fly to Italy on Monday evening in his private G650 Gulfstream jet. The 35-year-old will, however, have to observe self-isolation for 14 days before he can join the other players in the training session.