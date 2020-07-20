Football fans were left shocked as news broke that Ballon d’Or 2020 has been cancelled. Organisers France Football Magazine cited the ‘lack of sufficient fair conditions’ and ‘unnatural circumstances’ to cancel the top prize ceremony, which has been hugely dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi leads the Ballon d’Or award tally with six trophies while Ronaldo is next best with five. Cristiano Ronaldo’s fans, however, feels that the Juventus and Portuguese talisman has been robbed off a Ballon d‘Or title and an opportunity to equal Messi’s record. Ballon d’Or 2020: France Football Cancel Prestigious Award Due to 'Lack of Sufficient Fair Conditions'.

France Football Magazine, on Monday, announced that they were cancelling the Ballon d’Or 2020 award as they feel “it wouldn’t be fairly awarded.” “The fairness that prevails for this honorary title could not be preserved, in particular at the statistical level and also in the preparation since all the aspirants to the award could not be rightly compared, some having seen their season cut radically short, others not,” the magazine said in a statement. Ballon d’Or 2020 Cancelled: Twitterati Feels Robert Lewandowski Has Been Robbed off the Top Prize by France Football (See Memes and Reactions).

While the cancellation of the award certainly hampers the opportunities of many players to win the prestigious award, Ronaldo was among the hot favourites along with Robert Lewandowski, who has scored over 50 goals this season and guided Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga title this season. He was also awarded the Bundesliga Player of the Season award. Ronaldo too has been in great form and has already found the net 32 times this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo Robbed Off Ballon d'Or Title

🚨OFFICIAL: The Ballon d’Or will not be awarded in 2020. The agenda against Cristiano Ronaldo is unreal. pic.twitter.com/tNZ0JJK3pI — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) July 20, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo Was Favourite to Win Ballon d'Or 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo in his Last 7 Serie A Games has contributed to 9 Goals for Juventus 🔥. pic.twitter.com/zsJO47rSKq — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) July 20, 2020

Fans Hate to See Cristiano Ronaldo Robbed

Ballon d’Or cancelled because Ronaldo is the favorite and they wanna rob him again. You hate to see it! — Omoniyi Israel (@__Omoissy) July 20, 2020

Can't Deny Ronaldo is the G.O.A.T

They can cancel Ballon d'Or. But they can't deny that's Ronaldo is the GOATpic.twitter.com/XL3v3eB1oC — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) July 20, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo Has Been Robbed Yet Again

NO BALLON D'OR THIS YEAR. Cristiano Ronaldo has been ROBBED yet again. pic.twitter.com/VmcERVC3z1 — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) July 20, 2020

Ronaldo's Family Members After Finding Ballon d'Or is Cancelled

Ronaldo's family members on Instagram when they learn that the Ballon d'or has been scrapped. pic.twitter.com/nOzkHpJ1KA — Neymar PR (@BagOfNuts_) July 20, 2020

Harsh on Cristiano Ronaldo

Ballon d’Or being cancelled makes no sense to me as the leagues and UCL will all be played. Harsh on Ronaldo who is now 35, harsh on Lewandowski who has broken a lot of records & other players who had the chance with the Champions League being so open this year. — TC. (@totalcristiano) July 20, 2020

In the 2019-20 season, Ronaldo has played 41 games and scored 32 times, 28 of which has come in Serie A. He has also been on a scoring streak and had netted in 11 consecutive Serie A games. He followed it with another six-game scoring streak once the season resumed after the coronavirus halt. His six-match goalscoring streak in Serie A came to an end in the 3-3 draw against Sassuolo.

Ronaldo can also overtake Ciro Immobile, who leads the Serie A goalscoring charts with 29 strikes, if he manages to find the net twice against Lazio in Juventus’ next Serie A clash.

