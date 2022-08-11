The increasing tension between Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo have reportedly left many players in the club frustrated. As a matter of fact, many Manchester United players want the star forward to leave the club so that the current impasse can come to an end. Ronaldo, for long, has been heavily linked with a move out of Old Trafford, especially with the club not having qualified for the Champions League this season. Cristiano Ronaldo Trains With His Manchester United Teammates Ahead of Brentford Game (See Pics)

A report in the Sun claims that many players are fed up with Ronaldo's current situation. They have quoted a Manchester United source saying, "It is really starting to annoy a lot of players now. He does have his allies in the camp but a lot are fed up with how he is going about things.” The Portugal forward had rejoined Manchester United last season and played an important role in the club finishing sixth on the points table. With a year still left on his contract, Ronaldo has been rumoured to leave the club and play Champions League next season.

Things were aggravated further when Ronaldo left Old Trafford before the completion of Manchester United's match against Rayo Vallecano. That reportedly angered new manager Erik ten Hag. Also, Manchester United losing their Premier League opener to Brighton did not do any good either. Ronaldo was used as a substitute as he did not find a place in ten Hag's first starting XI of the season. It has to be noted that Ronaldo had missed Manchester United's pre-season citing,' family reasons.'

