With the transfer window coming to an end, Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United still remains uncertain. The 37-year-old had handed in his transfer request but has struggled to find possible suitors during this window. Team-mate Bruno Fernandes is also unsure about his Portuguese compatriot's next destination. Antony Transfer News: Manchester United Suffer Huge Blow in Pursuit of Ajax Star.

Cristiano Ronaldo once again found himself on the bench - the second time in three games - under Erik ten Hag as Manchester United defeated Liverpool to register their first win of the new season. This has raised further doubts over the 37-year-old's place in the Dutch manager's system. Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool, Premier League: Erik ten Hag's Red Devils Shine Without Cristiano Ronaldo to Register Season's First Win.

The Portuguese superstar arrived at Old Trafford last summer but after failing to lead the club into the Champions League, is looking to move on to a club that can offer him the highest level of European competition. However, the 37-year-old has not been able to find himself a new club.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and Manchester United team-mate Bruno Fernandes was quizzed about the 37-year-old's future. However, the midfielder refused to give a concrete answer saying that the six-time Ballin d'Or winner will speak soon.

'Cristiano Ronaldo’s future? I may know one thing or another, I won't be the one who will say it,' Bruno Fernandes told Eleven Sports. 'For now, he's a United player, he’s quiet - if he's going to leave or if he won't leave, he will speak soon' he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently took to Instagram to address the rumours surrounding his departure calling it 'lies'. However, the 37-year-old's future remains unclear as multiple clubs have been linked with a move for the Portugal international.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2022 03:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).