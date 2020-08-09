Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be rethinking about his future at Juventus after their Champions League exit at the hands of Lyon in the round of 16. The Portuguese star scored both the goals in a 2-1 win on the night but despite that Bianconeri were knocked out on the basis of away goal rules. And it looks like the 35-year-old could be leaving Turin in the summer transfer window. ‘Cristiano Ronaldo Will Stay With Us’ Says Juventus President Andrea Agnelli After Bianconeri Gets Knocked Out by Lyon in Champions League 2019–20.

According to a recent report from Foot Mercato, Cristiano Ronaldo is considering an exit from Juventus due to the club’s disappointing performers throughout the season. The Italian giants signed the Portuguese star from Real Madrid in 2018 for a transfer fee of €100m, but failure on the European stage has forced the 35-year-old to look at other alternatives. Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks His Silence After Champions League 2019-20 Exit, Promises to Come Back Stronger.

It is understood that Paris Saint Germain is the Portuguese’s preferred destination after Turin. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s agent Jorge Mendes will meet with PSG sporting director in Portugal during the final stages of the Champions League competition. The Parisians are yet to win the ‘main’ European trophy, but with the highest UCL scorer in their squad, they will surely fancy their chances of breaking the duck.

However, Juventus hierarchy are fairly confident that the 35-year-old will stay with them next season as well. Following their champions league exit, club president Andrea Angelli in an interview with Sky Sport Italia addressed Cristiano’s transfer rumours. ‘He's going to stay with us,’ said the Bianconeri chief.

Cristiano Ronaldo was very much a one-man team this season as he scored 37 goals for the Old Lady, leading them to yet another league title. Despite his brilliant individual season, the 35-year-old has lacked support from other team-mates, which if not fixed could persuade the Portuguese to leave Juventus.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner hasn’t given any signs of wanting a transfer as in his latest Instagram post he promised to come back stronger and urged his side to live up to the expectations of Juventus’ fans, who demand their club to be the Best in the World’.

