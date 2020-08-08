For a few days now there have been several reports about Cristiano Ronaldo being unhappy at Juventus and will be transferred to another team. But here the club President Andrea Agnelli has said that CR7 will be with the team for the upcoming season. Juventus got crashed out of the Champions League 2019-20 after they lost to Lyon on away goals. CR7 might have scored a couple of goals but that did not help the Bianconeri win the tie. "He's going to stay with us," Agnelli told Sky Sport while speaking about the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Most Goals in a Single Season for Juventus, Reaches More Milestones During Champions League 2019-20 Clash Against Lyon (Watch Video).

He further went on to emphasise that the Portugal star is the pillar of the team and will play the next season. "I'm sure that Cristiano will play for Juventus next season. He's a pillar of this team," he said. With this, he scored the 37th goal of the season for the Serie A 2019-20 champions. His contract with Juventus runs through June 2022. After scoring a couple of goals, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner surpassed club legend Felice Borel who had scored 36 goals in Serie A 1933-34.

CR7 is the first player in champions league history to score 10+ goals for three different clubs. He had scored 15 goals for Manchester United, 105 for Real Madrid and 10 for Juventus. Talking about Ronaldo's performance in the Serie A 2019-20 he has netted 31 goals in the tournament and played a very important role in helping the team win the Italian title for the ninth time consecutively.

