David Beckham is working to convince Cristiano Ronaldo to join his MLS club Inter Miami at the end of next season. Ronaldo, who joined Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018, is contracted till June 2022 at the Turin club. There has been no talks yet about renewal and Beckham is eager to snatch this opportunity to convince the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to join Major League Soccer in the United States and continue making history. Ronaldo is yet to make a decision on his future but in his two-year-old spell in the Serie A, the Portuguese superstar has been linked with a move away from Italy multiple times. Barcelona Transfer News Update: Mikel Arteta Not An Option To Replace Ronald Koeman As Manager.

Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid for a record 100 million Euros making it the highest transfer fees paid by an Italian club and also the highest ever fee paid for a player over 30. He was mainly brought to Turin to help Juventus dominate Europe and win the UEFA Champions League, which Juventus have not lifted since 1997. But his time in Europe in Juventus colours have mostly been disappointing with the club failing to get past the quarter-finals in the last two seasons. Manchester United Transfer News Update: Red Devils Ready To Sell Jesse Lingard, Set Asking Price For Midfielder.

The 36-year-old reportedly sees t he MLS as a new challenge in his stories career and could join Beckham’s Inter Miami as a free agent when his contract with Juventus expires at the end of the next season. According to a report from Todofichajes, Ronaldo has shown interest in the offer from Miami and could head to the United States in the summer of 2022. The report also states that Ronaldo could leave next January when with six months still remaining in his Juventus contract.

Despite not succeeding in the Champions League, Ronaldo’s time at Juventus has not been all disappointment. He has lifted consecutive Serie A titles with the club and also won the Supercoppa Italiana twice. Ronaldo also leads the Serie A golden boot race this season with 19 goals to his name.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2021 12:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).