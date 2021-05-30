Indian cricket team captain is an avid football follower and keeps tabs on his favourite players along with staying up to date with the things happening in the footballing world. The 32-year-old is currently preparing to travel to England for the first-ever World Test Championship Final against New Zealand which is scheduled to be held in Southampton from June 18 onwards and recently revealed that he is closely following the transfer rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo. Manchester United Reportedly Looking for a Swap Deal With Juventus, Could Exchange Paul Pogba for CR7.

Virat Kohli and team India are expected to reach England early next month for the WTC final and ahead of their travels that are in a bio-bubble in India. In order to bid away time in quarantine, the Indian skipper hosted a Q&A session on his Instagram, revealing the football transfer rumour he is most interested in. Virat Kohli’s Free Kick Attempt Ends up Being ‘Accidental Crossbar Challenge’.

When asked about the last thing he goggled, the Indian captain replied that he had searched for the latest update on Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer, whose future at the Turin club is currently uncertain after an underwhelming season by the Italian giants.

Kohli Keeping Tabs On Ronaldo's Transfer

Cristiano Ronaldo once again had a brilliant individual campaign but was unable to inspire Juventus to similar heights, as the Italian giants failed to win the Serie A title for the first time in a decade. And with the 36-year-old entering his final year of the contract in Turin, he is expected to leave in the summer with a return to one of his former club or Paris are tipped as possible destinations.

Juventus are preparing a rebuild and have already made changes in the dugout as Andrea Pirlo, who took charge of the club last summer has been sacked and replaced by former manager Max Allegri and Cristiano Ronaldo could soon follow him as well.

Virat Kohli is a huge Cristiano Ronaldo fan and has admitted that he supports Juventus because of the 36-year-old. ‘I support Juventus now because of Cristiano. Simple. I support every club at which he plays. He inspires me,’ the Indian captain said in an interview with FIFA.com.

