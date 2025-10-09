Czechia vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming: Czechia and Croatia will clash in a high octane game in Group L of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Both these nations are level on 12 points so far but it is Croatia that currently is top of the group courtesy a superior goal difference while also boasting a game in hand. The Croatians have enjoyed two brilliant campaigns in the last two World Cups under Zlatko Dalic, and they will be keen on continuing their magic in the main event. Czechia did not have the best of Euro 2024 but the team has enjoyed a decent run in recent past. They however will be hoping to avenge their 5-1 loss to Croatia in the return fixture. Czechia versus Croatia will start at 12:15 AM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Pushes Away Fan Looking for a Selfie Before Portugal’s FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifier Against Armenia, Video Goes Viral.

Tomas Chory will play the lone striker role for Czechia in a 3-4-2-1 formation with Václav Černý and Michal Sadílek as the attacking midfielders. Alex Král and Michal Beran will form the double pivot in central midfield. Martin Cedidla and David Jurásek should be deployed on the wings and use their create impetus to create chances. Robin Hranáč is the key player in the backline for Czechia and needs to have a good game for the hosts.

Croatia will head into the game without the services of Josip Stanisic, who is injured. Luka Modric is playing well at new club AC Milan and he will continue to be the heartbeat of their midfield. Inter Milan’s Petar Sučić will give him company in the central areas. Ivan Perišić and Mario Pašalić will try and get behind the opposition backline with their pace and trickery.

Czechia vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Czechia vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Friday, October 10 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Fortuna Arena Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network (Live Telecast) and Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Czechia vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Czechia national football team will take on the Croatia national football team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Friday, October 10. The Czechia vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match will be played at the Fortuna Arena, and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Czechia vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Czechia vs Croatia live telecast is likely to be available on the Sony Sports Network TV channels. For Czechia vs Croatia online viewing options, read below. Nottingham Forest Close to Appointing Ange Postecoglou As Nuno Espirito Santo’s Replacement: Reports.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Czechia vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Czechia vs Croatia live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. It will be a keenly contested game between two quality team with Croatia securing a 1-2 win.

