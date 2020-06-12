Dele Alli has been suspended for one game for his racially insensitive post on social media and has been banned for one game and is likely to miss the game against Manchester United. It was FA who imposed this ban on the Tottenham footballer and has been fined 50,000 pounds ($63,000) for the same. The mid-fielder will also have to attend an education course for avoiding this kind of a mistake again. So here’s what had happened. On April 24, 2020, Alli had put out a video on his private Snapchat wherein he had mocked an Asian man. Tottenham Hotspur Midfielder Dele Alli Apologises for Inappropriate Video Over Coronavirus Outbreak.

In the video, he was seen wearing a mask and said that how the coronavirus would travel faster to catch him because of the Asian man. The clip went viral on social media and was forwarded to a British newspaper. The Football Association said Alli's actions were "a misguided attempt at humour" but that the player "had not set out to be insulting or to create a racial stereotype." Back then he had apologised for the humour. Now after FA gave out their decision, Alli apologised once again for his behaviour.

“In response to the FA decision, I would like to apologise again for any offence caused by my behaviour. It was an extremely poorly judged joke about a virus that has now affected us more than we could ever have imagined,” he said while speaking to the official website of Tottenham Hotspur. Alli is said to have breached FA Rule E3 (1) for posting such a video.

