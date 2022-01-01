Dani Alves hopes to reunite with Lionel Messi once again at Barcelona and says that he didn't want the Argentine to leave the club but things didn't pan out the way they wanted. Messi's departure from Barcelona has truly been quite a difficult one. Not only the fans but even the players cannot get over the fact that Messi is no longer associated with Barcelona. And why not? Messi was a part of Barcelona for about 21 years before he made his move to PSG. Lionel Messi Flaunts His Trophy Collection from 2021 While Sending Out New Year 2022 Wishes.

Dani Alves wishes to play with Messi once again in future. Alves and Messi shared the dressing room for eight years and the two collectively have picked 23 titles. Alves during the interview mentioned that Messi's exit from Barcelona was quite a difficult thing that happened. "Messi's departure was difficult. I was against his departure because he is a living legend of Barça. I hope that he will come back one day and we can play together again," he said during the interview. This is not the first time that the defender has spoke about Messi. In fact. in an interview in November 2021, Alves had said that he misses Lionel Messi.

Messi's teary conference was something that the fans still remember. Messi could not hide his tears and all the players of Barcelona including Davi Alves, Gerard Pique and others had attended the conference. Messi now plays for french outfit Ligue 1 and has so far scored only one goal in the Ligue 1 2021-22. However, Messi has scored five goals in the Champions League 2021-22.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2022 09:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).