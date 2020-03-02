David Beckham-Owned Inter Miami Suffer Defeat on MLS Debut, Carlos Vela Scores Winner for Los Angeles FC

Carlos Vela vs Inter Miami (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

David Beckham owned club Inter Miami’s debut in Major League Soccer (MLS) didn’t go according to the plan as they suffered a narrow defeat against Los Angeles FC. Ex-Arsenal forward Carlos Vela scored the game’s only goal as he guided his side to a crucial win on the opening day of the new season. The match was played at the Banc of California Stadium on March 1, 2020 (Sunday) and the home side dominated the game gibing the debutants a reality test in their first-ever game. Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Update: David Beckham Responds to Barcelona and Juventus Star’s Link to Inter Miami, Says ‘Options Open for Both’.

Mexican superstar Carlos Vela was on target once again as his goal helped Los Angeles defeat debutants Inter Miami on the opening day of the competition. The Miami club is the 25th MLS franchise and is owned by former England and Manchester United midfielder David Beckham. They are managed by two-time CONCACAF Champions League winner Diego Alonso and showed promise in their first league game against a string LAFC unit. Neymar Jr Agrees to Join David Beckham’s Inter Miami, Says ‘I Will Play There One Day’ (Watch Video).

Gordon Ramsay

Carlos Vela's Goal

🔁 Carlos Vela GOLAZO on repeat 🔁 pic.twitter.com/YbtUipqDrU — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 2, 2020

A lot of big names celebrities were present for this match which included the likes of Victoria Beckham, actress Liv Tyler and world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay. LAFC who themselves played their first MLS game in 2018 have reached the play-offs in both the seasons and also clinched the Supporter’s Shield last year.

Beckham's Instagram Post

Owner David Beckham was in a positive mood despite the defeat as he said that exciting times are still ahead. ‘Very proud moment for our club today and the team did us proud’ said the former Real Madrid star. ‘It's been a long journey but this is only the beginning. To Diego (The Boss) the team and our entire staff...we should be very proud how far we have come and what the future holds.’ The Englishman wrote on his Instagram account. ‘Exciting times ahead’ he added.