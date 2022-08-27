ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal re-ignite their rivalry as the two arch-rivals face off against each other in Durand Cup 2022. The Kolkata Derby will be played in Kolkata on August 28, 2022 (Sunday) as both teams aim for a win. So ahead of the ATKMB vs East Bengal clash at Durand Cup 2022, we take a look at their head-to-head record, predicted playing XI and other details. Durand Cup Schedule 2022 Schedule, Teams, Date and Time in IST and All You Need To Know About Asia’s Oldest Football Tournament.

Both East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan have had a poor start to the competition as they are placed third and fourth in Group B. East Bengal have amassed two points from two games after drawing both their future. Meanwhile, ATKMB have just one point after a draw and a defeat.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Head-to-Head Record

The teams have met each other 380 times in all competitions over the years. East Bengal lead the head-to-head with 232 wins while Mohun Bagan have registered 123 victories. EB have also won eight of 19 fixtures in Durand Cup compared to ATKMB's six.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Durand Cup 2022 Key Players

Liston Colcao and Hugo Boumous will be the key players for ATKMB while Kamaljit Singh and Alex Lima will play an important role for East Bengal.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Durand Cup 2022 Venue

The clash will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on August 28 2022 (Sunday). The match has a scheduled start time of 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time)

ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details

Sports18 will provide the live telecast of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal clash on TV in India. Meanwhile, the Durand Cup 2022 live streaming will be available on Voot Select and Jio TV platforms.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Durand Cup 2022 Likely Playing XI

ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal (GK), Pogba, Kauko, McHugh, Boumous, Subhasish, Liston, Ashique, Pritam (C), Tangri, Asish.

East Bengal: Kamaljit (GK, C), Chungnunga, Smueet Passi, Aniket Jadhav, Amarjit Singh, VP Suhair, Alex Lima, Jerry, Aniket Mukherjee, Tuhin Das, Kyriacou

