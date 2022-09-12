Roma will square off against Empoli in a Serie A match tonight, September 13. The match will be played at Stadio Carlo Castellani. The Giallorossi will head into this match after two successive away defeats while the hosts are yet to win a single match this season in the Italian top flight. Jose Mourinho's side fell to a heavy loss at Udinese last weekend and are looking at all the possible options to get the sights of victory. The capital outfit had an impressive start to the season before losing 4-0 at Dacia Arena. In addition to their woes, the Italian giants slumped to a defeat in the UEFA Europa League at Ludogorets. For live streaming details of the match, scroll down below. Juventus 2-2 Salernitana, Serie A 2022-23: Bianconeri Draw Again at Home (Watch Video Highlights)

With summer signings Andrea Belotti and Mile Svilar, Mourinho has got options to strengthen his squad with a possibility for frequent rotation until a winning combination is found. Tammy Abraham and Rick Karsdorp, who were out for injury in the last game, could feature at the Castellani. With Nicola Zalewski suffering from muscular fatigue, Leonard Spinazzola might return to the playing XI to control the left flank. For Empoli, they are dealing with a pack of injuries as Lorenzo Tonelli, Nicolo Cambiaghi and Tommaso Baldanzi are still sidelined. Martin Satriano should get a place in the starting line-up for Paolo Zanetti's team.

When is Empoli vs Roma, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Empoli vs Roma match in Serie A 2022-23 will be played at Stadio Carlo Castellani. The game will be held on September 13, 2022 (Tuesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Empoli vs Roma, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Empoli vs Roma match live on Sports 18 SD/HD channels as Viacom18 are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2022-23 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Empoli vs Roma, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match?

The Empoli vs Roma will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Empoli vs Roma match on the Voot Select app. JioTV will also provide live streaming of the match.

