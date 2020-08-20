The fixtures for the upcoming season of the EPL 2020-19 which will begin from September 12, 2020. No sooner the schedule was announced, the fans couldn't contain their excitement and they poured in their enthusiasm on social media. On the day one of the game, the current EPL giants Liverpool is all set to host Leeds and it's nothing like before. The COVID-19 has impacted the tournament drastically. The campaign was supposed to start on August 8, 2020, but owing to the coronavirus scene the impending tournament was completed and thus the following season was delayed. The 29th season of the Premier League is set to kick-off on September 12, 2020, it was confirmed at a shareholders’ meeting on July 24. Premier League 2020–21 Fixtures Revealed: Champions Liverpool to Host Newly Promoted Leeds on Opening Day; First Manchester Derby on December 7

The final day of the upcoming season will take place on May 23, 2021. This will be the second campaign to have a mid-season break in February. The game will be split across in two weekends. A league statement read, “Premier League Shareholders [have] agreed to start the 2020/21 Premier League season on 12 September 2020. The final match round of the campaign will take place on 23 May 2021." Now, let's check out the tweets below:

