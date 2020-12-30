The Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham, which was scheduled to be played on December 30, 2020 (Wednesday) has been postponed due to a significant rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in The Cottagers squad. This is the second game after Manchester City vs Everton, to be suspended this week due to a steep increase in positive coronavirus cases in of the teams. EPL 2020-21: Everton vs Manchester City Postponed After COVID-19 Outbreak.

‘The match between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham, due to be played at 18:00 GMT this evening, has been postponed following a Premier League Board meeting this afternoon.’ Said Premier League in their official statement.

See Statement

Spurs' fixture with Fulham, due to be played at 18:00 GMT this evening, has been postponed following a Premier League Board meeting Full statement: https://t.co/KInrnKDl2D#TOTFUL pic.twitter.com/SjQUpOvVLv — Premier League (@premierleague) December 30, 2020

The league further added that Fulham had lodged a request with the governing board to rearrange the fixture following a significant rise in positive COVID-19 cases, with several members of the first team also showing symptoms of the virus.

‘The Premier League Board has consulted its medical advisors and the decision to postpone the game has been taken as a precaution and with the health of players and staff as the priority. The group will now be retested immediately.’ The league added in their statement.

There have been rumours of the league going on a two-week curcit break due to the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in several teams but nothing is official yet. ‘With low numbers of positive tests across the overwhelming majority of clubs, the Premier League continues to have full confidence in its COVID-19 protocols and being able to continue to play our fixtures as scheduled.’ Said the governing body.

