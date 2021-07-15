Erling Haaland has been one of the most wanted strikers in world football ever since his move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020. The 20-year-old Norwegian amassed 41 goals in as many appearances last season and several European heavyweights are interested in signing the striker but the Bundesliga outfit are adamant about not selling their star man unless a huge offer arrives. Erling Haaland Joins Borussia Dortmund For Pre-Season Amid Transfer Rumours.

According to a recent report from Sky Germany, Borussia Dortmund have rejected an offer for Erling Haaland from Premier League outfit Chelsea. The Thomas Tuchel-managed side are looking to bolster their attacking line-up after struggling for goals last season and have identified the Norwegian as their top priority. Erling Haaland Transfer News: Chelsea Prepare Massive Bid For Borussia Dortmund Striker.

It is understood that the London side offered to include Tammy Abraham or Callum Hudson-Odoi in a part-exchange deal, but the Bundesliga outfit are keen on holding on to their star man at least for another year and have waived off the deal from the Blues.

It is understood that Borussia Dortmund will imply the same tactic in Erling Halland’s case as they did for Jadon Sancho and won’t let the Norwegian go unless a proper offer arrives. The Bundesliga club values their 20-year-old star forward for a price range of an excess of £150m and will not hear any offers below that fee.

Despite winning the Champions League, Thomas Tuchel's side lacked a reliable presence in the penalty area, with Timo Werner and Abraham's 12 goals each making them the club's joint-top scorers.

It is assumed that Dortmund are not keen to lose another key player so soon after allowing Jadon Sancho to join Manchester United, whose £73m move to Old Trafford is expected to be confirmed in the coming days. However, as per sources, Chelsea are trying to land the Norwegian but at the moment the deal looks difficult.

