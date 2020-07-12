Espanyol vs Eibar, La Liga 2019-20 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online: Espanyol will hope to end their seven-match winless streak when they host Eibar in La Liga 2019-20 on Sunday. Espanyol have already been relegated to the second division following their 0-1 defeat to Barcelona in Derbi Barceloni mid-week. Abelardo Fernandez’s side, who will play outside the top division for the first time since `1993-94, will hope to end the league campaign with better results in their next three matches, starting Eibar on Sunday. Eibar are placed 15th in the La Liga points tables and have 36 points from 35 matches. They are four points clear of the danger zone.

Eibar are winless in their last three league games, one of which ended in a goalless draw but will be confident of a favourable result against the bottom-placed Espanyol, who have lost all of their last three games at home.

They resumed the season on a high with a home victory against Alaves but have since lost the plot and have been defeated in seven of the eight games they have played. Espanyol will miss Pol Lozano, who is suspended due to the red card he saw against Barcelona while Sebastian Corchia is also out with a knee problem.

When is Espanyol vs Eibar, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Espanyol vs Eibar match in La Liga 2019-20 will take place on July 12, 2020 (Sunday). The match is scheduled to start at 05:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at the RCDE Stadium.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Espanyol vs Eibar, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available for Espanyol vs Eibar clash as there are no official live broadcasters available for La Liga 2019-20 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Espanyol vs Eibar, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can follow the match live on online platforms. Fans can watch the live streaming of Espanyol vs Eibar match on the Facebook page of La Liga which will be live streaming the game for its fans in India.

