The Euro 2020 is inching towards the business end. For now, we have eight teams that will battle it out for a spot in the final four. In this article, we shall have the schedule and the live streaming details of the game and the schedule for today, but before that let's have a look at how day 19 panned out for the teams. So day 19 had a couple of games lined up. One of them was England vs Germany and the other was Sweden vs Ukraine. Euro 2020: If It Goes Wrong You're Dead, Says Gareth Southgate on Team Selection After England Beat Germany.

England won the game 2-0 against Germany and knocked out the champions of Group of Death. It was Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane who scored goals after half-time and knocked out the World Champions. The Three Lions won the match 2-0. Whereas, Sweden put to the sword by Ukraine as Artem Dovbyk scored a last-minute goal and put the team to 2-1. This happened during the extra-time of the game.

Euro 2020 Day 20 Schedule With Match Time In IST

Sr No Date Match Time (IST) Venue 1 July 2, 2021 Switzerland vs Spain 09:30 pm Gazprom Arena 2 July 2, 2021 Belgium vs Italy 12:30 am Allianz Arena

Euro 2020 Upcoming Matches

So in the upcoming games, the Czech Republic vs Denmark on July 3, 2021. Ukraine and England will take on each other in the second quarter-final match.

Euro 2020 Round of 8 Live Online Streaming & Telecast

The live telecast of Euro 2020 will be available on the Sony Sports network as they are the official broadcasters. Meanwhile, SonyLiv, FanCode and Jio Tv will provide the live streaming of the tournament on online platforms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2021 11:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).