Liverpool will hope to return back into winning ways when they play Everton in the Merseyside derby in Premier League 2020-21 on October 17 (Saturday). Everton vs Liverpool match in EPL will be played at the Goodison Park. Everton are on top of the league table while Liverpool are placed fifth with three wins from four matches. They were thrashed 7-2 by Aston Villa in their last away league outing while Everton are one of the only two sides to win each of their four games so far in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI for EVE vs LIV match please scroll down for all details. Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Everton will hope to correct their 10-year winless run in the Merseyside derby with a win at home on Saturday. They have been in sensational form this season and are the joint-highest goalscorer with 12 goals while Liverpool have shipped in (12) the second most number of goals so far this season. Jurgen Klopp’s side will, however, be boosted by the return of Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane both of whom have recovered from COVID-19 and are available.

Everton vs Liverpool, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (EVE) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team with Alisson Becker out with injury.

Everton vs Liverpool, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Virgil van Dijk (LIV), Lucas Digne (EVE), Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) and Andy Robertson (LIV) can be selected the four defenders for this team.

Everton vs Liverpool, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – James Rodrigues (EVE), Fabinho (LIV), Abdoulaye Doucoure (EVE) and Thiago Alcantara (LIV) should be the four midfielders for this team.

Everton vs Liverpool, EPL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Dominic Calvert-Lewin (EVE) and Mo Salah (LIV) will lead the forward line.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin (EVE) should be made the captain of this fantasy team while Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV) can be appointed as the vice-captain

