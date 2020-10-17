The Merseyside Derby has not looked this competitive for years as league leaders Everton welcome rivals Liverpool to the Goodison Park. The Toffees have found a new lease of life under manager Carlo Ancelotti and the arrival of quality names in the summer has certainly helped. They have won all their four games so far but Liverpool represents their first credible test until now. Opponents Liverpool come into the game on the back of a 7-2 hammering at the hands of Aston Villa. The Everton game is a test of their character and they will like to show the world, they are the defending champions for a reason. Everton versus Liverpool will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 5:00 pm IST. Mohamed Salah Turns Mr. Incredible to Celebrate Daughter Makka’s 6th Birthday, Liverpool Star Shares Adorable Superhero Fancy Dress Pic on Instagram.

A thigh injury has forced Yerry Mina to miss the Liverpool clash which is a huge blow to the home side. He is joined by the likes of Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Jarrad Branthwaite, Mason Holgate, Cenk Tosun, Jonjoe Kenny on the sidelines. Ben Godfrey comes into the Verton starting eleven to replace Yerry Mina. Playmaker James Rodriguez is the most influential member of the squad and he will be tasked with finding holes in the Liverpool backline. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the in-form striker in Europe at the moment and will be difficult to contain.

Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara have returned to first-team training for Liverpool and will undergo a late fitness test to determine their availability for the game. Roberto Firmino leads the attacking line-up for the visitors with Mo Salah by his side. Fabinho in central midfield has the all-important role of tracking James Rodriguez and cut down his passing range. All eyes will be on Virgil Van Dijk following his horror show against Aston Villa in the previous game.

When is Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Everton vs Liverpool match in Premier League 2019-20 will take place on October 17, 2020 (Saturday). The match will be played at Goodison Park in Merseyside and will begin at 05:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of Everton vs Liverpool match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2021-21 in India. Fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels and catch live action on their television sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Premier League 2020-21 can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports. So fans can either download the Disney+ Hotstar app or log onto the website, to watch the live streaming of Everton vs Liverpool match. It will be a tough contest with the hosts having the edge. Expect a 2-1 scoreline in favour of Everton at the end of ninety minutes.

