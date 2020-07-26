Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (C) scores a header during the Italian Serie A football match Sampdoria vs Juventus on December 18, 2019 at the Luigi-Ferraris stadium in Genoa. (Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP) (Photo Credits: Getty)

Juventus is all set to host Sampdoria at the Allianz Training Center for Serie A 2019-20 tie. A win here and Juventus walk away with the title win. Ahead of the game, the fans have relived the crazy header by Ronaldo where he jumped 8.5 feet and hung into the air for one second for that crazy goal. In fact, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner jumped four inches higher than the crossbar and set the fans and on-lookers in awe with that epic header. Not just the fans but also the netizens were left in awe and it turned into a meme fest. The insane header was netted during the reverse fixture. Here’s What Cristiano Ronaldo Needs to do to Clinch His Fifth Golden Boot!

The Internet came up with several memes where he was seen boarding the space with that meme, another one called him an airline. Back then even CR7 had shared his favourite meme on social media. Ahead of Juventus vs Sampdoria, the fans shared the picture of the header on social media and reminded that insane header. Check out the snap below and then the comments too.

Cristiano Ronaldo's header (Photo Credits; Instagram)

You can check out the video of the header below:

Back then in the reverse fixture, the team won the match 1-2. Paulo Dybala also had scored a goal in the match. This time also the team would be hoping to replicate the results and clinching the Serie A 2019-20. Once again all eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo as he has now netted 30 goals in Serie A 2019-20.

