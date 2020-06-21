Father’s Day is always observed as a special occasion to commemorate and celebrate fathers and fatherly figures around the world. To honour and thank them for the efforts they put, the obstacles they overturned and the love they shower on their children while also raising them into fine human beings. As the world celebrates yet another special Father’s Day, we divulge into the life of a popular sporting figure who like most fathers in this part of the segregated universe is a proud father. He runs, dribbles, wins and wakes up to adulation of unimaginable bounds every day. Yet for Lionel Messi, every time he is with his children the outside world seems to stand still behind. Father’s Day 2020: 10 Stylish Photos of Cristiano Ronaldo With his Kids That Proves That he is an Ultra Cool Dad.
The legend goes that Father’s Day was founded by Sonora Smart Dodd – a daughter of an American Civil War Veteran William Jackson – in America in 1910. She wanted to honour her father and thank him for all he did for her. Since then, the day (third Sunday of every June) has been observed as Father’s Day in most parts of the world. Akin to Mother’s Day, this day is celebrated to honour the fathers and their contribution to a child’s life. Father’s Day 2020: MS Dhoni, Roger Federer and Other Sportspersons Who Are Cool Dads (View Pics).
Take a look at some pictures and moments of Lionel Messi with his children, that makes him super cool dad and a superhero father. The Argentine and Barcelona superstar has been blessed with three wonderful children – Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.
A Father's Day Out!
View this post on Instagram
His Family...
View this post on Instagram
Exercise With Him, Excercise With Them
View this post on Instagram
Seguimos recuperando, hoy con dos compañeros de entreno muy especiales... 👌🏻😃
Beach Time!!
View this post on Instagram
Like Any Superdad Will Do - Drive
View this post on Instagram
Team of Champions
View this post on Instagram
On Top of Dad
View this post on Instagram
Super Cool!!
View this post on Instagram
Daddy's Time
View this post on Instagram
Sharing Responsibilities Like Every Father
View this post on Instagram
Thiago, 7, is the eldest of Messi’s sons while Mateo is four-year-old and Ciro is two-year-old. Messi often, as the pictures above will tell you, enjoys a great time with them and often shares some lovely pictures on social media. Here’s to more such wonderful and loverly years of togetherness. Happy Father’s Day Lionel Messi. And Happy Father’s Day to all Fathers around the globe.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2020 12:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).