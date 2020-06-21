Father’s Day is always observed as a special occasion to commemorate and celebrate fathers and fatherly figures around the world. To honour and thank them for the efforts they put, the obstacles they overturned and the love they shower on their children while also raising them into fine human beings. As the world celebrates yet another special Father’s Day, we divulge into the life of a popular sporting figure who like most fathers in this part of the segregated universe is a proud father. He runs, dribbles, wins and wakes up to adulation of unimaginable bounds every day. Yet for Lionel Messi, every time he is with his children the outside world seems to stand still behind. Father’s Day 2020: 10 Stylish Photos of Cristiano Ronaldo With his Kids That Proves That he is an Ultra Cool Dad.

The legend goes that Father’s Day was founded by Sonora Smart Dodd – a daughter of an American Civil War Veteran William Jackson – in America in 1910. She wanted to honour her father and thank him for all he did for her. Since then, the day (third Sunday of every June) has been observed as Father’s Day in most parts of the world. Akin to Mother’s Day, this day is celebrated to honour the fathers and their contribution to a child’s life. Father’s Day 2020: MS Dhoni, Roger Federer and Other Sportspersons Who Are Cool Dads (View Pics).

Take a look at some pictures and moments of Lionel Messi with his children, that makes him super cool dad and a superhero father. The Argentine and Barcelona superstar has been blessed with three wonderful children – Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

A Father's Day Out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Sep 6, 2018 at 1:17am PDT

His Family...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Apr 7, 2019 at 11:29am PDT

Exercise With Him, Excercise With Them

Beach Time!!

View this post on Instagram 🌴🦀☀️ A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Jul 17, 2019 at 11:51am PDT

Like Any Superdad Will Do - Drive

View this post on Instagram 🚘🌴😃 A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Jul 15, 2019 at 11:31am PDT

Team of Champions

View this post on Instagram ¡CAMPEONES DE LIGA! 🔴🏆🔵 ¡¡¡VAMOSSSSS!!! A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Apr 27, 2019 at 3:17pm PDT

On Top of Dad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Jan 14, 2019 at 12:18pm PST

Super Cool!!

View this post on Instagram 📷 @antoroccuzzo88 A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Dec 7, 2018 at 4:43am PST

Daddy's Time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Sep 9, 2018 at 7:49am PDT

Sharing Responsibilities Like Every Father

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Apr 1, 2018 at 6:14am PDT

Thiago, 7, is the eldest of Messi’s sons while Mateo is four-year-old and Ciro is two-year-old. Messi often, as the pictures above will tell you, enjoys a great time with them and often shares some lovely pictures on social media. Here’s to more such wonderful and loverly years of togetherness. Happy Father’s Day Lionel Messi. And Happy Father’s Day to all Fathers around the globe.

