After an impressive start to the campaign, FC Goa have fallen off the radar with three defeats and no victories in their last five matches. They once led the standings but now find themselves in the fourth spot with 29 points from 16 games. They will be happy with the draw they managed against Mumbai City, considering they looked short of confidence in the prior games. Goa faces East Bengal this evening, another team that has been struggling for consistency in terms of results. The Kolkata giants may not make it to the top four this year but will be keen to end the campaign on a high. ISL 2023–24: FC Goa Look To Get Campaign Back on Track Against East Bengal.

Mohammed Yasir scored a second-half equaliser for East Bengal to earn a valuable point for the Gaurs. He will be a key man in midfield once again alongside Rowllin Borges. Noah Sadaoui will partner Carlos Martínez in the final third with the home side lining up in a 4-4-2 formation. Odei Onaindia will be the one marshalling the backline for them.

When Vishnu Puthiya Valappill scored in the opening minute of the game against Odisha, East Bengal looked well on course for a victory. Felicio Brown Forbes will lead the attack as the lone striker. Cleiton Silva and Víctor Vázquez as likely to be deployed as the attacking midfielders and Ajay Chhetri should sit deep to shield the backline.

When Is FC Goa vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

FC Goa will face East Bengal in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Wednesday, March 6. The FCG vs SCEB match will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). ISL 2023–24: Late Kickoff for East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Return Leg Kolkata Derby Match on Sunday.

Where To Watch FC Goa vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Sports18 3 SD/HD (English Commentary) channels, Sports18 3 (Hindi Commentary), Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), and DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to watch the live telecast of the FC Goa vs East Bengal match. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How To Watch FC Goa vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream the FC Goa vs East Bengal, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will livestream the match Internationally. Goa may not be in the best of forms right now but they have the quality needed to secure all three points here.

