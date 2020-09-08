Croatia will look to put behind the misery they suffered at the hands of Portugal when they take on world champions France at the Stade de France arena. This is the first team between the two teams since a high octane clash at the finals of the 2018 World Cup. The Croatians though have declined significantly since that splendid showing with poor performances in the inaugural UEFA Nations League and a not so bright start in the second. France come into the game on the back of a narrow 0-1 win over Sweden and will be looking for a superlative showing at home. France vs Croatia will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2 from 12:15 am. Portugal 4–1 Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2020–21 Result and Goal Video Highlights.

Kylian Mbappe is the latest French star to test positive for the Coronavirus and will not be part of the team that faces Croatia. He joins the likes of Paul Pogba, Tanguy Ndombele and Houssem Aouar who had contracted the virus earlier which is a cause for concern. Manchester United striker Anthony Martial is expected to start on the left with Olivier Giroud playing as the lone striker. Steven Nzonzi could replace N’Golo Kante in the starting eleven with the Chelsea man given a breather. Kylian Mbappe Tests Positive for COVID-19, to Miss France-Croatia Match In UEFA Nations League 2019-20.

Croatia will once again be without the services of two of their most influential players – skipper Luka Modric and vice-captain Ivan Rakitic. Goalkeeper Domink Livakovic was brilliant against Portugal with seven top class saves and should expect another busy day at work against France. Ivan Perisic has the bulk of attacking responsibility on his shoulders with no big names present for the visitors in the final third. Ante Rebic was largely anonymous in the previous game and needs to do lift his game big time.

When is France vs Croatia Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of 2020/21 UEFA Nations Game

France vs Croatia match in UEFA Nations League 2020 will take place on September 8 (Tuesday midnight). The match will be played at the Stade de France Stadium in Paris and is scheduled to start at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast France vs Croatia, 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of France vs Croatia match live on Sony channels. The game will be live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channel. So fans can tune into those channels and watch the live-action.

Is France vs Croatia, 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Those not able to watch France vs Croatia match live on television can also watch it on online platforms. SonyLiv, the digital media partner of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the UEFA Nations League Group 3 match live online for its fans in India. France playing at home will be a dominant force which a depleted Croatian team will not be able to withstand and could capitulate.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2020 05:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).