Paris Saint Germain are set to complete the signing of Netherlands midfielder Geirginio Wijnaldum in the coming weeks after the Liverpool midfielder chose the French giants over a move to Barcelona. The 30-year-old’s contract with the Premier League side is set to expire and he is expected to join the Parisian giants as a free agent for the next three seasons. Georginio Wijnaldum Set To Join Catalans On Five-Year Deal.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Paris Saint Germain expect Georgino Wijnaldum to sign a contract that will see him at the club at least until 2024. The Netherlands international will arrive for free after him not renewing his contract with former Premier League champions Liverpool.

Wijnaldum to PSG

Paris St Germain expect Gini Wijnaldum to sign the contract until 2024 after the new agreement revealed yesterday night. ⏳ PSG board now still in negotiations with Inter to sign Achraf Hakimi as main target - Donnarumma will also decide his new club in the next days. 🇫🇷 #PSG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2021

Georginio Wijnaldum was expected to sign for Barcelona and was set to undergo medicals for the Catalan side but changed his mind after PSG came with their deal, reportedly offering the 30-year-old double the salary and a contract until 2024, which the Spanish side weren’t willing to match.

It is understood that PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino played an important role in changing the Dutchman’s mind. The Parisian giants are now working on the medicals for the midfielder, who is currently with the Netherlands national team preparing for the upcoming European Championships.

Paris Saint Germain are also working on a few other signings to add to their team after an underwhelming season, which saw them lose the Ligue 1 title to Lille. The Parisians are in negotiations to sign Inter Milan’s Achraf Hakimi and AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is also linked with Barcelona.

