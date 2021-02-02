One of the best players of his generation, Gerad Pique will celebrate his 34th birthday today (February 2, 2021). Spending most of his professional career at Barcelona, the Spanish defender established himself at the top of modern-day football and is one of the most decorated players in the game, both at the international and club level as well. So on the Spaniard’s birthday, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about him. Gerard Pique Could Face Lengthy Spell on Sidelines After Collision With Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa.

Born in Catalonia, Spain, Gerard Pique started his footballing journey at the famous La Masia academy of Barcelona. The Spanish defender played a huge part in Barcelona’s rise to the top of world football in the early 2010s as the side led by first Pep Guardiola and then Luis Enrique, won three two trebles in six years, including three Champions League, crowns in that time period.

Lesser Known Facts About Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique played as a defensive midfielder in Barcelona’s youth academy

The defender played for English side Manchester United before returning to Barcelona in 2008

His grandfather, Amador Bernabeu, is a former vice-president of Barcelona

Gerard Pique is in a relationship with Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira and the couple have two children together, Milan and Sasha

In December 2018, Gerard Pique bought Spanish club FC Andorra

Gerard Pique has won eight La Liga’s, three UCL’s and six Copa del Rey’s with Barcelona

He has also won the Premier League title in 2008 with Manchester United

He won the 2010 World Cup and 2013 European Championships with Spain

The Barcelona defender is one of the best players of his generations and apart from football, has many side adventures. The Spaniard is the co-founder of Kosmos Holding, who had struck a partnership with the International Tennis Federation to transform the Davis Cup tournament and generate substantial revenues for global tennis development.

