Gerard Pique has resumed individual training as the Spanish defender looks to make his way from a serious ankle injury. The Barcelona man has been out of action since late November after a horrific clash with Atletico Madrid’s Angel Correa forced him to be on the sidelines for the majority of the season until now. However, there is still some time before the 34-year-old returns on the field. Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: Ronald Koeman 'Not Confident' About Argentine Continuing At Barcelona.

Gerard Pique shared a video of himself doing some individual work at Barcelona’s training centre Ciutat Esportiva as he continues to recover from the ankle injury which has kept him on the sidelines for a few months. Barcelona Presidential Candidates Joan Laporta, Victor Font Condemns Publication of Lionel Messi's Contract, Says Argentine ‘Generates More’ Than He Earns.

Watch Video

According to reports, the central defender's recovery is going much better than expected and the 34-year-old is working on making a return later this month before the clash against Paris Saint Germain. Barcelona are set to face the Parisian giants in the round of 32 of the Champions League and would hope that their senior defender is able to recover in time.

In the absence of Gerard Pique, Barcelona have fared well as young players have stepped up. Ronald Araujo and Oscar Mingueza’s rise from the youth academy has helped the Catalans to cope with the loss of one of their captains and the process was also eased with Samuel Umtiti remaining injury-free and finding his form back.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2021 07:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).