Germany, the 2014 World Cup champions, endured a massive failure when it got knocked out in the group stages of the main event in 2018. The Die Mannschaft has been poor on the international stage for some time now and Hansie Flick, who took over the reins from Joachim Loew will be eager to take the side back to the top. Germany always boasts of some of the technically superior players in their ranks and the present squad is no different. Many consider them as the dark horse for the campaign and they will be eager to start well against Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium. Opponents Japan has been one of the top sides of Asian Football for ages now and they will be no pushovers. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Timo Werner and Marco Reus are some of the big names missing for Germany in the competition while they also sweat on the participation of Leroy Sane, who is struggling with a knee injury. Manuel Neuer is back for the Germans and should start in goal with Niklas Sule and Antonio Rudiger as the central defenders ahead of him. Thomas Muller will play as the lone striker with the mercurial Jamal Musiala behind him orchestrating the play.

Arsenal man Takehiro Tomiyasu will play as a center-back for Japan where he partners the experienced Maya Yoshida. Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino may have not got many opportunities in the English Premier League in the first part of the campaign but is a certain starter for the Samurai Blue. Takefusa Kubo is another supremely talented player that can make the difference for the team. Today's Football Match Live: Check FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Schedule for November 23.

When is Germany vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Germany vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium. The game will be held on November 23, 2022 (Wednesday) and is scheduled to begin at 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Germany vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

Sports 18 network holds the live broadcast rights of Football World Cup 2022 in India, So, fans in India can watch Germany vs Japan (GER vs JPN), FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary fans will have to tune into MTV and Sports 18 Khel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Germany vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

With Sports 18 holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of FIFA World Cup will be available on Jio Cinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Germany vs Japan (GER vs JPN), FIFA World Cup 2022 match on Jio Cinema for absolutely free. Live commentary of the match is available in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil. It is going to be a tough game for the Germans and there should be goals in it with them winning 3-2 at the end.

