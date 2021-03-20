Football is plagued by instances of racism. One might take a knee or take stand tall against racism, but we do have instances where the players have been abused racially not only on the field but also on social media. Now, here is once again an incident where Glen Kamara, the midfielder from Rangers was allegedly abused racially by Salvia Prague's Ondrej Kudel. Now, we are yet to know what exactly transpired between both the players on the field but we have always been hearing about instances where either the players have encountered racism. Let's have a look back at 5 ugly instances which shamed the sport brutally. Glen Kamara Pens a Long Post After Allegedly Being Abused Racially by Salvia Prague’s Ondrej Kedel, Says ‘Enough is Enough' (See Post).

Jesse Lingard and Fred during Manchester derby:

Jesse Lingard and Fred, Manchester United stalwarts had been taunted racially by one of the fans during their match against Man City. The man was in the stands hurling racial comments against the two. The Red Devils were quick enough to complain about the same and the officials sprung into action. Marcus Rashford Hails Fred for Keeping His Chin Up After Racist Taunts During Manchester Derby.

Marcus Rashford was attacked racially on social media:

Marcus Rashford was attacked racially on social media by a netizen after their draw against Arsenal and he took to social media to complain about the incident. He did not share the screenshot of the netizen but said, "Humanity at it's worst". Marcus Rashford Attacked Racially on Social Media After Goalless Draw Against Arsenal in EPL 2020-21, Manchester United Forward Says, ‘Humanity at Its Worst’.

Moise Kean Abused by the crowd:

This was during the Serie A 2019 game when Moise Kean was abused racially by the fans during Cagliari vs Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo had also condemned the incident on social media. Cagliari vs Juventus: Moise Kean Abused Racially by Crowd During Serie A 2019 Match.

Bulgarian Fans' monkey chants to team England:

Six Bulgarian fans had been detained for hurling team England with Nazi salutes and monkey chants during Euro Qualifier 2020. The match had to be halted twice for the ruckus created by the fans. Bulgaria Police Hold Six over Racist Abuse During Bulgaria vs England, Euro 2020.

Paul Pogba encountered racist jibes on social media after losing penalty:

Here was another incident where Paul Pogba was attacked on social media after missing out on a penalty in August 2019. The incident grabbed headlines and Harry Maguire also was disgusted about the same.

That's all we have for now. If you think that we have missed out on any other important incident, do feel free to leave your comments below.

