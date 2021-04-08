UEFA Europa League Live Streaming Online: The UEFA Europa League 2020-21 is back in action with a quarter-final clash between Manchester United and Granada. The leg 1 match takes place at the Los Carmenes Stadium on Friday Mid-Night (April 9). Manchester United, currently second in the Premier League standings, have been in red-hot form this season and will take the field as firm favourites. On the other hand, Granada have blown hot and cold this season and are holding ninth place in the La Liga points table. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get live streaming, live telecast, and other GRA details vs MUN match details. Amad Diallo Creates Manchester United History With Goal Against AC Milan in Europa League 2020-21.

The Red Devils defeated Brighton to a 2-1 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of the crucial game. On the other hand, the Spanish side suffered a 0-3 loss against Villarreal in their last outing and bouncing back against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men would be a daunting task. Notably, Manchester United and Granada have never locked horns in an official game and would like to get their head-to-head record off to a positive start. As the crucial encounter takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and further information.

When is Granada vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Quarter-Final Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Granada vs Manchester United match in the first leg of UEFA Europa League 2020-21 quarter-final will be played at the Los Carmenes Stadium on April 9 (Friday mid-night). The game is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Granada vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Quarter-Final Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Granada vs Manchester United match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Europa League 2020-21 in India. So Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD and Sony Ten HD channels to catch the live-action of the UEL match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Granada vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Quarter-Final Match?

Those unable to follow the match live on television can watch the Granada vs Manchester United clash online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the first leg of the last 16 clash online for fans in India.

