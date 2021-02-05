It is Cristiano Ronaldo’s birthday! The Portuguese footballer born on February 05, 1985 in Funchal, Portugal turns 36 today. The Juventus star is loved globally and has fans spread all over the world. As Ronaldo tuns 36, fans storm Twitter to drop birthday wish for their favourite footballer. As it is Ronaldo’s birthday, #CristianoRonaldo, #GOAT were some of the trending topics in India on Twitter. Fans posted images, videos and Gifs on Twitter to showcase their love for the footballer on the social media. Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo: Interesting Things To Know About the Five-Time Ballon d’Or Winner.

Rated as one of the top footballers of contemporary times, Ronaldo is a favourite among youth thanks to his off-the-field stylish lifestyle. Needless to say, his on-field talent has left everyone impressed. As one of the most celebrated footballer turns a year older, here is how fans reacted on his birthday. Cristiano Ronaldo Photos & HD Wallpapers for Free Download: Happy Birthday CR7 Greetings, HD Images in Portugal and Juventus Jersey and Positive Messages To Share Online.

GOAT

HBD CR7

BEST

Happy Birthday to one of the BEST in the business. The #GOAT 🔥🔥#CristianoRonaldo pic.twitter.com/mFTz6fwQLY — Somesh Gupta (@someshhh_) February 4, 2021

HBD

Happy Birthday to the Greatest Footballer of all time @Cristiano. Cheers to many more years 💚 You’re an inspiration with your dedication, hard work and tenacity. Stay winning 🤝 pic.twitter.com/4Sh2csrBGj — FARINDOKI💚 (@FarindokiBetTip) February 5, 2021

Role Model

KING,CR7,CRIS,IDOL,INSPIRATION and finally the 'GOAT' We are lucky that we're born in this era where we could witness his greatness.CR7 airlines will continue to travel till it reaches its end.But the end is long long way to go. Happy 36th birthday idol❣️ #HappyBirthdayRonaldo pic.twitter.com/cndND2d7EV — Abishek (@imVKabishek) February 5, 2021

Ronaldo is the only player to win five Champions League titles. Apart from this he is Portugal's all-time top goalscorer. He continues to be Real Madrid's all-time top goalscorer despite having left the club in the summer of 2018. CR7, as he is fondly called, is five-time Ballon d'Or winner as well.

