Five-time Ballon d’Or winner and one of the greatest footballers of all-time, Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his 36th birthday on February 5, 2021 (Friday). Ronaldo, who currently plays for Serie A giants Juventus, is already the all-time leading goalscorer for most official goals scored in football history. The Portuguese superstar holds many a record to his name. As Ronaldo turns a year older, he fans worldwide have already started celebrating his birthday with “Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo”, “Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday” and Happy Birthday CR7” trending on the internet. Many fans have also made customised Cristiano Ronaldo HD images, Cristiano Ronaldo HD wallpapers, Ronaldo birthday pictures to celebrate the occasion. Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday Special: Most UCL Goals and Other Records Held by CR7.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fans from around the world have already started celebrating the football superstar’s 36th birthday by keeping Cristiano Ronaldo birthday HD images and Ronaldo birthday HD Wallpapers as their mobile covers, phone wallpapers, background photo and more. Some fans are also flaunting their Cristiano Ronaldo HD screensavers, Cristiano Ronaldo HD desktop wallpapers, Cristiano Ronaldo pictures to mark the occasion. Cristiano Ronaldo Romances Georgina Rodriguez in Pool, Share Steamy Hot Kiss! CR7’s Girlfriend Posts Sexy Romantic Video on Instagram.

Ronaldo has the most social media followers among sportspersons and is one of the most loved and followed figures in the sporting universe. Many budding footballers and aspirers around the world see Ronaldo as their idol and inspiration. Fans have already hit the internet with "Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday" hashtags to celebrate their role model’s 36th birthday. Many fans have also started searching for Cristiano Ronaldo HD wallpapers, Cristiano Ronaldo pictures and HD images to keep it as their mobile and laptop wallpapers or phone screensaver as well as desktop background wallpaper. So here we bring you all customised Ronaldo HD images, Cristiano Ronaldo HD wallpapers, Ronaldo pictures to save as screensavers, Cristiano Ronaldo HD photos to keep as your mobile or desktop wallpaper and background cover and so much more. All these HD images and pictures can be downloaded and saved for free.

Cristiano Ronaldo Happy Birthday HD Images and Pics

Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday HD Wallpaper

Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: File Image)

Cristiano Ronaldo HD Image in Juventus Jersey for Free Download

Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: File Image)

Cristiano Ronaldo Customised HD Photo

Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: File Image)

Cristiano Ronaldo HD Desktop Wallpaper

Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: File Image)

Cristiano Ronaldo HD Background Cover for Phone and Desktop

Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: File Image)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s die-hard fans are also wishing and thanking the footballer for inspiring them and drawing them to the sport. Ronaldo, who made his debut for boyhood club Sporting CP as a 17-year-old in 2002 before drawing the attention of the world and joining Manchester United 12 months later, has gone to become an all-time footballing great and a legendary figures in the world of sports. So here we present you with some positive and inspiring birthday message to share, send or keep as your Whatsapp status and on other social media platforms on Cristiano Ronaldo’s birthday.

Happy Birthday Greetings for Cristiano Ronaldo

Birthday Message Reads: Happy Birthday, Legend. May Your Life Be Filled With Love and Happiness and May All Your Dreams Come True!

Birthday Message Reads: You Have Been a Giant in The World of Sports. Thank You for Contributing to Football and Making the Game Great Again! Wishing You the Best in All Your Future Endeavors. Happy Birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo!

Birthday Message Reads: On Your Birthday, I Thank God So Much for Your Life and for Packing So Much Talent Into You. May Your World Always Have Sunny Days. Happy Birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo!

Here’s hoping all Cristiano Ronaldo fans and followers have enjoyed downloading and sharing this wonderful customised HD pictures of Ronaldo on his 36th birthday. You can also keep these birthday wishes and positive messages or share it with your friends and followers for free. We at LatestLY wish Cristiano a happy 36th and pray he keeps entertaining and astonishing us with record-breaking feats.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2021 08:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).