Happy Birthday Phil Foden: 7 Quick Facts About Manchester City Footballer as he Turns 20

Born on May 28, 2020, Phil Foden is one of the prodigies for Manchester City. Left-footed Foden came to professional football in 2017 after he won the FIFA U-17 World Cup Golden Ball award following England's successful Under-17 World Cup campaign. He made his debut for City during the same year and in December was named BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year. Foden is one of the most sought players in the world of football. With the kind of record he has, Foden is surely expected to create ripples. Now on his birthday, let’s have a look at seven quick facts of the 20-year-old.

Phil Foden has so far made 60 appearances for Manchester City and has won eight honours which also includes becoming the youngest recipient of a Premier League winners' medal.

In 2019, he won a second Premier League and became the club's youngest-ever goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League.

With this he became is the youngest English player to both starts a match and score in the knockout stages of the competition.

Phil Foden became a dad at 18 with childhood sweetheart Rebecca Cooke.

He even bought a £2m home for his parents.

Being brought up in the family of Manchester City supporters, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Phil’s passion for football was inherited from his family.

Foden’s first success came in the form of Neon Cup where he even won the best player of the tournament award.

