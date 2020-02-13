Happy Birthday Rehenesh TP: Here Are Some Lesser-Known Facts About the Kerala Blasters Goalkeeper

Rehenesh TP (Photo Credits: Instagram/Rehenesh TP)

Rehenesh Thumbirumbu Paramba or commonly known as Rehenesh TP will celebrate his 27th birthday on February 13, 2020 (Thursday). Born in Calicut, Kerala, Rehenesh is one of the most exciting goal-keepers in the country and has established himself as a regular for his club side Kerala Blasters. He joined Sports Authority of India in 2006 as a youth player and also captained the side for the Subroto Cup where he played as a central defender. On the occasion of Rehenesh TP’s birthday, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about him. Indian Super League 2019–20 Points Table Updated.

Rehenesh started his professional career at a young age as he played for Golden Threads in I-League’s second division at age 18. He performed well in the second division and finally got his chance at the big stage when he moved to ONGC FC in 2012. He made his debut for the Mumbai based club in I-League on December 1, 2012, against Pailan Arrows as he came on as a substitute for Bimal Minj after regular keeper Prasanjit Gosh was sent-off. After spells at Mumbai Tigers and Rangdajied United Rehenesh moved to Shillong Lajong in 2014 and then represented NorthEast United in the Indian Super League on loan in the same year. He then moved to the ISL club on a permanent deal and 2015 there, establishing himself as a regular starter.

Lesser Known Facts About Rehenesh TP

Rehenesh joined the Sports Authority of India in 2006.

Rehenesh captained the Sports Authority for Subroto Cup where he played as a central defender.

At the age of 17, he entered into professional football but as a youth player.

Rehenesh played his first professional game for Golden Threads FC in the second division of O-League during 2010-11 season.

In 2012, Rehenesh signed for ONGC FC to play in I-Leagues first division.

In 2014, Rehenesh moved to NorthEast United FC to play in ISL’s inaugural season and was their first choice.

In 2015, Rehenesh made 47 saves for the Highlanders in ISL, the most by any keeper in that season.

Rehenesh TP currently plays for Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League. The Kochi-based club are having an underwhelming season in the sixth edition of India’s premier footballing competition as they are eighth in the points table. But Rehenesh has been one of the bright sparks has he has saved 23 shots in the 13 games and has kept two clean sheets.