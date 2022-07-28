Harry Kane is a professional English footballer, who plays as a striker for the Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. Due to his amazing goal-scoring and playmaking abilities, he is regarded as one of the best strikers in the world at the moment. The striker captains the English national team and led the Premier League outfit as well. Born and raised in London, Kane started his youth career at Ridgeway Rovers in 1999 and in 2004 he joined Spurs’ youth academy. He was promoted to the senior team in 2009. However, the striker had a difficult start to his professional career as he was loaned out more often to clubs such as Leyton Orient, Norwich City, and Leicester City. Being a young lad, there was no way to compete with the big names such as Peter Crouch and Jermain Defoe. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Picture of His Chiseled Physique As Speculations Over His Manchester United Future Continue (See Post).

After the arrival of the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino as the head coach in 2014, Kane’s involvement in Tottenham began to increase. In his first season at the club, Kane scored 31 goals across all the competitions and was the second highest goal scorer in the Premier League of season 2014-15. He was also named the PFA Young Player of the Year of the season.

Harry Kane continued his tremendous rise which saw him called up for England in 2015. Such was the striker’s influence on the national team that he was named the captain during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where the Three Lions reached the semifinals. As the English captain celebrates his birthday on July 28, let's look at some facts about him.

● He was awarded the PFA Young Player of the Year in 2014.

● He was the league’s top scorer for three consecutive seasons in 2015-16, 2016-17, and 2017-18.

● He is Tottenham's and England’s second highest goal scorer of all-time.

● Kane has scored 50 goals in his 73 appearances for England.

● He has the record for most goals in a calendar year(39) in Premier League.

● He has scored the most hat-tricks (06) in Premier League in a single year.

● Kane has three children, two daughters and a son.

● He married his childhood sweetheart Katie Goodland.

The England captain has broken a lot of records and has a few more to break along his journey. One of which is to become England’s all-time highest goal scorer as he looks to surpass Wayne Rooney who sits at 53 goals. His outstanding performance and achievements both nationally and internationally has seen him being regarded as one of the best strikes ever.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2022 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).