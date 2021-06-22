CONMEBOL, Argentina vs Paraguay Live Streaming Online: Argentina takes on Paraguay in the Group A clash. Argentina are table-toppers while Paraguay are placed on third spot on the Copa America 2021 points table. Meanwhile, if you are searching for Argentina vs Paraguay live streaming online or live telecast in India, then continue reading. Copa America 2021 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details of CONMEBOL.

Argentina have won one out of two games thus far and have drawn the other one. Paraguay, on the other hand, have played one and won as many. It is going to be an interesting battle with both the teams coming into the contest with a victory on their back.

Argentina vs Paraguay, Copa America 2021 Match Time And Schedule In India

The Group A clash of Copa America 2021 between Argentina and Paraguay will be played at the Estadio Nacional de Brasilia on June 22, 2021 (Tuesday morning). The match has a scheduled time of 05:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Copa America 2021 Points Table.

Argentina vs Paraguay, Copa America 2021 Match Live Telecast And Free Live Streaming in India

Sony Network are the official broadcasters of Copa America 2021 and will telecast Argentina vs Paraguay match. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 to catch the game live on TV. Those unable to watch the telecast can turn to online platforms, SonyLiv will provide Argentina vs Paraguay live online streaming in its app and website while Jio TV and FanCode will also stream the game.

