Barcelona will hope for a return to winning again when they host a relegation-battling Elche in La Liga 2020-21. Barcelona are winless in their last two matches both of which were at home. Ronald Koeman’s side were thrashed 4-1 at home in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 encounter and followed it with a 1-1 draw against Cadiz. Their opponents Elche beat fellow strugglers Eibar for their first win in eight matches. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for the live telecast, live streaming online and other match details for the Barcelona vs Elche match should scroll down for all relevant information. Lionel Messi Extends Support to Ronaldinho After Former Barcelona Star's Mother Passes Away (See Post).

The victory over Eibar was Elche’s first victory in La Liga after 16 games. They are currently 18th in La Liga with only 21 points from 22 matches. Fran Escriba’s side are, however, without a win in their last eight league games of which five have been defeats. Elche have also lost four of their last five meetings against Barcelona, who are unbeaten in their last 13 matches in La Liga. Clement Lenglet Breaks Down in Front of Fans After Barcelona’s Horrendous Show Against Cadiz (Watch Video).

Barcelona vs Elche, La Liga 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Barcelona vs Elche match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Camp Nou stadium. The clash will be played on February 24 (Wednesday) and is set to begin at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Barcelona vs Elche, La Liga 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow live telecast and live streaming of Barcelona vs Elche La Liga 2020-21 match on Facebook Watch. Fans can catch the live-action of the clash on the official Facebook page of La Liga. The match will not be telecasted on TV as there are no official broadcasters for La Liga 2020-21 in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2021 10:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).