Bengaluru FC are up against Mumbai City FC in their next fixture in Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season. The encounter takes place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on January 5 (Tuesday). Mumbai have been on a roll this season and are placed at the second position in the team standings with 19 points. They even can topple ATK Mohun Bagan at the top with a win in the upcoming fixture. On the other hand, Bengaluru have lost two of their last three matches and will be aiming to bounce back. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, telecast and other details of BFC vs MCFC match, please scroll down for all the necessary and relevant details. BFC vs MCFC Head-to-Head Records.

The Blues indeed started the season well with three wins and as many draws in the first six matches. However, they have not been at the top of their A-game in recent games due to injuries to their key players. They are currently fifth in the table with 12 points but can well topple FC Goa at the third position by upsetting the Mumbai-based team. On previous occasions, the two clubs have locked horns six times with Bengaluru dominating the head-to-head record with three wins. Two games went in Mumbai’s favour while a solitary encounter resulted in a draw. BFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2020-21 match will be played on January 5, 2020 (Tuesday). The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be held at the Fatordat Stadium in Margao

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of BFC vs JFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the BFC vs JFC clash online for fans.

