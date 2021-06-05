Roberto Firmino celebrates with teammate Neymar Jr after scoring his team's second goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match between Brazil and Mexico. (Photo: Getty Images)

Brazil will resume their bid to book a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup when they take on Ecuador in the latest round of CONMEBOL Qualifiers. The clash will be played at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on June 05, 2021 (early Saturday morning). Both sides will be looking to continue their brilliant run in the competition. Meanwhile, fans searching for Brazil vs Ecuador live streaming can scroll down below. Argentina 1-1 Chile Goal Video Highlights, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers CONMEBOL.

Brazil have been perfect so far in the qualifying campaign, winning all of their four games and will look to continue that run against Ecuador, who themselves are entering the clash in great form, winning three of their four games so far. It will be a difficult game but given Tite has all his star players available for this clash the hosts will start as the favourites but the visitors can go level on points with Brazil with a win.

When Brazil vs Ecuador 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of International Friendly Game

Brazil vs Ecuador, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will take place on June 05, 2021 (Friday morning). The CONMEBOL qualifying match will be played at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The game is set to start at 06:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How To Watch Brazil vs Ecuador 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match, Live Streaming Online and Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, Brazil vs Ecuador match will not be live telecast in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in India. FanCode provided the live streaming of previous rounds of CONMEBOL Qualifiers and could also stream Brazil vs Ecuador game. However, fans will need to pay a nominal fee.

